Pair of downtown Fort Worth office towers are for sale near Sundance Square

The Star-Telegram and Oil and Gas buildings in downtown Fort Worth are for sale.

The nearly 440,000 square foot towers at 307-309 W. Seventh St. The property is 59% leased, anchored by a long-term lease with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Star-Telegram leases two floors.

The Star-Telegram building was first constructed as a six-story Fair Department Store in 1929 and expanded in 1934. Wyatt C. Hedrick designed the 19-story building. The 16-story Oil and Gas tower was built in 1954.

Scot Farber and Tom Strohbehn of Dallas-based Younger Partners are handling the listing. An asking price was not disclosed.

“The two-tower complex is a stunning example of Art Deco and Gothic design,” Farber says.

Farber said the buildings offer a stable office market, or could be altered to include housing or a hotel.

Last week, the 40-story Burnett Plaza at 801 Cherry St. was listed with commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle.

Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County.
