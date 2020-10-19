Pair of downtown Fort Worth office towers are for sale near Sundance Square

The Star-Telegram and Oil and Gas buildings in downtown Fort Worth are for sale.

The nearly 440,000 square foot towers at 307-309 W. Seventh St. The property is 59% leased, anchored by a long-term lease with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Star-Telegram leases two floors.

The Star-Telegram building was first constructed as a six-story Fair Department Store in 1929 and expanded in 1934. Wyatt C. Hedrick designed the 19-story building. The 16-story Oil and Gas tower was built in 1954.

Scot Farber and Tom Strohbehn of Dallas-based Younger Partners are handling the listing. An asking price was not disclosed.

“The two-tower complex is a stunning example of Art Deco and Gothic design,” Farber says.

Farber said the buildings offer a stable office market, or could be altered to include housing or a hotel.

Last week, the 40-story Burnett Plaza at 801 Cherry St. was listed with commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle.