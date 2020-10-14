This iconic downtown Fort Worth building is up for sale

Fort Worth’s tallest building is for sale.

The 40-story Burnett Plaza at 801 Cherry St. is on the market with commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle. It’s one of the city’s most iconic buildings and boasts more than 1 million square feet of top class office space. A price has not been listed publicly.

At 567 feet tall, it’s about 20 feet taller than the Bank of America building. When it was built in the early 1980s, the Medical Arts Building, an 18-story early landmark skyscraper, was bulldozed. On the western facade, the elevator shafts give the building a unique look.

“Since opening in 1983, this fixture of the Fort Worth skyline has had four institutional owners, the most recent of which has invested significant capital in improvements over the past seven years,” the real estate company says.

The building is 84% leased with tenants that include Freese and Nichols and Americredit. The average remaining lease is nearly eight years, according to JLL.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

JLL is also pitching a 1.38 site adjacent to Burnett Plaza that can be redeveloped for office, residential or hotel use.