Two women, man critically wounded in separate east Fort Worth shootings, police say

Three people were critically wounded in separate shootings overnight in east Fort Worth, according to police reports on Monday.

One of the victims called 911 early Monday and reported she had been shot and was dying, according to a police call log.

The first shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Meadowbrook Drive. A man was shot in the back by an acquaintance after an argument. The suspect was not in custody, Fort Worth police said.

The second shooting was just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive. This is the call where the woman reported being shot.

When they arrived on this call, Fort Worth police located two women who were critically wounded in a shooting. One woman had been shot in the leg and the other in the neck, Fort Worth police said. No suspect was in custody.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details on the shootings.

The three victims were taken to a local hospital.