2 kids found $850 in a storm drain near a Fort Worth park. Guess what they did next?

Here’s the great deed of 2020.

Two children playing near a park, discovered a $850 in a bank bag in a storm drain Sunday morning.

And what do you think they did?

They called Fort Worth police.

“Their great deed deserves recognition,” Fort Worth police wrote on their Facebook page Monday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two children were identified as Vincent Stevenson, 13, and Isabella Pereira, 11, both of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police officer J.A. Gallman responded to the call of money found about 9 a.m. on Sunday in the Harvest Ridge Road area in far northeast Fort Worth.

Pereira and Stevenson explained they were playing at a nearby Harvest Ridge Park and they had a portable speaker near the storm drain when it rolled down.

The two entered the storm drain to retrieve the speaker when they discovered a zipper bank bag full of money.

The kids returned to Stevenson’s home where his mother called police and turned in the cash.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER