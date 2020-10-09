2021 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo canceled over coronavirus concerns

The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, scheduled for Jan. 15 through Feb. 6, has been canceled.

The stock show’s executive committee voted unanimously Thursday to cancel the 2021 event as organizers struggled to find a way to hold it safely during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a message posted on the stock show’s website Friday morning. Daily attendance can exceed 140,000 and would rank among the riskiest venues for coronavirus.

In the statement, general manager Brad Barnes, called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 protocols “extremely daunting” and said organizers could not establish proper guidelines.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for our leadership and was not made lightly,” he said in the statement.

The stock show and accompanying events bring visitors from across Texas as well as at least 40 states, according to organizers. Roughly 1.2 million people total attend the event, Barnes said in the statement. Uncertainty about the virus’ spread across Texas and the country, along with the upcoming flu season, where other factors the committee weighed, he said.

Last year, the first year for the Stock Show and Rodeo in Dickies Arena, more than 9,000 fans packed in for the opening night of the rodeo.

Stock show organizers consulted with infectious disease professionals and public health officials who indicated the event would rank as a “very high risk” for spread of COVID-19. The potential spread of the virus could significantly impact the general population and area healthcare systems.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in the statement. “We support the Stock Show’s executive committee in making this difficult decision.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, in a statement, said she joined countless Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo fans in their disappointment over the cancellation.

“I am confident that the Board of Directors’ decision to cancel this year’s event was made in the best interest of all fans and participants,” she said. “The FWSSR attracts visitors from around the globe, and the Stock Show in particular does not allow for adequate social distancing.”

The 1943 show was also canceled during World War II.

Dickies Arena will be home to another event this weekend: free seasonal flu shots.

Kroger Health, Fort Worth and Tarrant County have partnered to provide drive-thru vaccinations on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Chevrolet Parking lot at 3464 Trail Drive.



