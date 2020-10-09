Focus, hard work drive North Texas roper to first National Finals Rodeo berth

When world class competitor Paden Bray was asked the typical media question about when he began competing in team roping, there was no clear-cut answer.

The North Texas cowboy has had a rope in his hand since he can remember.

“I came out swinging,” Bray said. “There’s never been a day that I thought I wanted to do something different. Ever since I can remember, I was going to ropings, roping a dummy and swinging a rope.”

This year, Bray has swung his rope and has lassoed the bigger bucks at stake. When the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s regular season concluded on Sept. 30, Bray had roped in enough PRCA world title race points to the earn a first trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, scheduled for Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Bray will enter the Arlington championships ranked No. 11 in the 2020 team roping heeling world standings.

Bray, 22, earned his first Wrangler NFR back number with sheer determination. Last year, he finished 17th in the PRCA heeling world title race, only two rungs away from qualifying for the National Finals.

However, Bray’s heading partner, Erich Rogers, whom Bray had teamed up with for a big part of the 2019 regular season, qualified for the 2019 Wrangler NFR in Las Vegas in team roping heading. Rogers is the 2017 world champion.

Bray said he felt motivated while watching Rogers compete in the NFR last year.

“I never took a break,” Bray said. “I never took a day off. I started working at it even harder. Honestly, it’s the best thing that ever happened to me because it made me hunger. It made me want it that much more this year ...

“This year, I made every steer matter. Every steer, I didn’t think: Oh yeah, I can run another one. Every steer, I felt like I was accountable and I took more responsibility for my job and did a better job all of the way around.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

In addition to competing on the PRCA circuit, Bray also ropes for Tarleton State, which has a renowned rodeo program at TSU’s mother campus in Stephenville. While competing at the Oct. 1-3 Vernon College Rodeo, Bray, a junior Tarleton business major, clinched the men’s all-around title. He finished fourth in the tie-down roping title race and came in second in team roping heading while partnering with Texas Tech header Chet Weitz.

Bray lives near Huckabay, which is about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth, on family property. But he graduated from Lipan High School in 2017. Though Lipan has a reputation for producing talented basketball players, Bray was into building his roping career.

For Bray, roping has been a family affair. His father, Ken, competes in team roping and trains and tunes roping horses. His mother, Billie, also has team roped.

Bray also has thrived on growing up in the Stephenville area, which has become a hotbed for team ropers. He said he has benefited from competing against the sport’s elite.

In late February, Bray and Rogers clinched the team roping title at a World Champions Rodeo Alliance tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri. The duo turned in a blistering finals time of 3.65 seconds, narrowly edging Chad Masters and Wesley Thorp at 3.67.

Bray, who pocketed $50,000 for the victory, said a world class team roper must thrive under pressure.

“Winning is being able to do your job no matter the situation,” he said. “If you can mentally block everything out and just relax and do your job and catch under any type of situation or circumstance, then I think that’s where you get your peace and that’s where you do your own deal.

“You have to tell yourself that you can do it and catch the steer and do your job no matter if there’s $100,000 or a gold buckle or no matter what’s on the line.”

PRCA convention scheduled

The PRCA’s annual convention is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel and the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to prorodeo.com.

Convention leaders will heavily focus on the theme, “Challenge of Change,” on the uncertainty pro rodeo has faced this year amid the pandemic. The convention will feature an annual address from PRCA chief executive officer George Taylor and will include the PRCA Member Tradeshow.

Attendees may register by visiting www.prcaconvention.com.

College rodeo update

On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region circuit, Tarleton State clinched the men’s team title at the Oct. 1-3 Vernon College Rodeo. Clarendon College finished runner-up.

Howard College clinched the women’s team title, followed by South Plains College and Weatherford College in third.

The Vernon College Rodeo was the second of 10 NIRA Southwest Region shows scheduled for the 2020-2021 regular season.

Tarleton is ranked No. 1 in the Southwest Region 2020-2021 men’s team title race with 960 points. Western Texas College is second with 780.

In the regional women’s team standings, Weatherford College is ranked No. 1 with 400. South Plains College is ranked No. 2 with 365.

The next rodeo for Southwest Region riders is the Oct. 15-17 Clarendon College Rodeo.

On the NIRA Southern Region circuit, Hill College finished second in the team title race at the Oct. 2-3 Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo in Uvalde.

Hill College is ranked No. 3 in the Southern Region men’s team standings after the first two rodeos of the regular season with 716.5 points. Panola College of Carthage is No. 1 with 953.5.

Hill College’s women’s team tied for fourth place at the Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo with 105 points. Hill is ranked No. 3 in the team standings with 341.5 points.

PBR update

On the Professional Bull Riders’ circuit, 2016 PBR world champion Cooper Davis clinched the title at last weekend’s Unleash The Beast tour stop in Lincoln, Nebraska, and earned $34,444. With the title at stake during the finals round, Davis clinched it with a 92.5-point effort aboard a bovine named Hocus Pocus (which is owned by D&H Cattle/Almand/Lone Star/Outlaw).

Davis moved from ninth to eighth in the PBR world standings. He has earned 439.5 points throughout the 2020 regular season.

Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, is ranked No. 1 with 1,336. Joao Ricardo Vieira, another Brazilian who is from Decatur, is ranked No. 2 with 766. Daylon Swearingen of De Kalb is ranked No. 3 with 602. Swearingen finished second at the Lincoln tour stop and earned $14,499.

This weekend, Unleash The Beast will stop in Tulsa. The 2020 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

2021 season begins

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association 2021 regular season began on Oct. 1, 2020, and is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 30, 2021. At that point, the top 15 in each event will advance to the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, is scheduled for Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas.

The Oct. 1-3 Waller County Fair & Rodeo in Hempstead drew world class competitors such as Leighton Berry of Weatherford who has qualified for the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Arlington. Berry tied for first in bareback riding with a 90 aboard a bronc named Fancy Free, which is owned by Pete Carr who is from Dallas and has a rodeo stock ranch near Athens in East Texas.

Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, tied for first in the second round of steer roping with a 9.4.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.