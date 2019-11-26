Fort Worth officials appeal rehiring teacher who tweeted Trump about ‘illegal students’

Fort Worth school officials will appeal Monday’s ruling by state education officials that they reinstate an English teacher who was fired after tweeting President Donald Trump, asking him to crack down on immigration at Carter-Riverside High School.

Georgia Clark this week won an appeal of her firing, when Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath ruled she is entitled to get her job back, along with back pay and employment benefits from the time her contract was not renewed. Or instead of reinstatement, the school district could pay her one year of salary.

“The Commissioner’s decision was not based on the merits of the case but rather a procedural technicality with which the District does not agree,” Fort Worth school officials said in a statement. “Mr. Morath said, in his ruling, that the Board did not adopt a finding that good cause exists to terminate Ms. Clark’s contract.

“Yet, the Board of Trustees did, in fact, do just that in its decision on September 17. Accordingly, the Fort Worth ISD will appeal this decision and will do so in the next 20 days.”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Clark’s tweets earlier this year ignited a national backlash. After her firing in June, she argued that the First Amendment protected her ability to tweet the president.

Clark’s attorney, Brandon Brim, didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The TEA has 45 days after receiving the appeal to make a ruling on the request. Beyond that, any further appeal would come in the form of a lawsuit in district court.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said: “We stand by our decision because we firmly believe this is in the best interests of all students.”

Tweets

Earlier this year, it came to the school district’s attentin that tweets asking Trump to crack down on immigration at Carter-Riverside High School were sent from a Twitter account using Clark’s name. One tweet asked the president to help remove “illegals from Fort Worth.”

During an investigation, Clark told a district investigator she thought the messages were private direct messages to Trump, not public posts.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” one of the posts linked to her account stated. “Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.”

School officials put Clark on administrative leave in May after learning about the tweets.

By June, Scribner recommended Clark be terminated for using racially insensitive language and abusing social media. The Fort Worth school board unanimously supported that decision.

An independent hearing examiner in August recommended that the Fort Worth school board reinstate Clark, saying that her job termination was not justified.

The school board in September rejected that recommendation and instead upheld the earlier decision to terminate Clark’s continuing teacher contract for good cause under Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code. Clark appealed that decision to Morath.

The ruling

Morath’s ruling on Monday stated that the case raises several questions about First Amendment law.

The school district argued that Clark, by signing a contract with the school district, waived her First Amendment rights, according to the document. The school district, Morath’s ruling said, “is mistaken.”

Morath noted that a school board is required to make decisions that include “findings of fact and conclusions of law.” While the Fort Worth district rejected conclusions of law found by the independent examiner, it didn’t propose any new ones.

“If a school board wants to change conclusions of law, the school board needs to actually draft new or changed conclusions of law and to provide a real explanation of the change,” the ruling states.

In the end, Clark was under contract with the Fort Worth school district and the district fired her because of her tweets to the president. Clark argued that her tweets are protected by the First Amendment, according to the ruling.

An independent hearing examiner reviewed the case and didn’t agree with the school district’s decision.