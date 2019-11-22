Mansfield teacher’s sexual orientation discrimination lawsuit moves forward. Here’s why

A federal judge has ruled that a Mansfield teacher’s lawsuit against her school district for putting her on paid leave and transferring her to another school because of her sexual orientation may move forward.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay, released late Thursday, states that Mansfield art teacher Stacy Bailey’s lawsuit may move forward against the school district and retiring Superintendent Jim Vaszauskas, but not against Kimberly Cantu, who has been named the sole finalist to succeed Vaszauskas.

“I am grateful for the judge’s decision because it sends the message to schools and superintendents that discrimination against gays and lesbians is unacceptable,” Bailey, 33, told the Star-Telegram Friday morning. “I have grown to love my students here at Lake Ridge High School because I love students and I love being a teacher.

“But this has been very traumatizing to me. It has taken a toll on my body and my soul.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Mansfield school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The case has drawn national attention.

Bailey’s attorney Jason Smith lauded the ruling.

“The court’s ruling is loud and clear,” he said. “The Constitution prohibits schools from discriminating against LGBT folks.”

The case

Bailey, who received exemplary reviews and was twice voted teacher of the year at the elementary school, was put on paid administrative leave for about eight months in 2017-18 after a parent complained that she was “promoting the ‘homosexual agenda’” to students at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington.

At issue was a “Get to Know Your Teacher” slide show from 2017 where Bailey showed pictures to her students, including one of her then-fiancee, now wife, Julie Vasquez. She also showed pictures of her dog, friends and parents.

Bailey’s supporters repeatedly asked the Mansfield school district to let her return to her students at Charlotte Anderson. And advocates of LGBT rights asked the school board to rework its anti-discrimination and anti-bullying policies by adding several terms: “sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.”

“I am so appreciative of the support from the students, parents, faculty and community,” Bailey said. “They stood up and spoke for me when I was silenced and they gave me the courage to stand up for myself and my family.”

After Bailey asked school leaders to create stronger protections for LGBT students and employees, she was put on paid administrative leave. She also was accused of trying to indoctrinate youths.

Eventually the district renewed Bailey’s teaching contract, but moved her from an elementary school to Lake Ridge High School, where she still teaches art.

“While on administrative leave, Bailey’s career was damaged by limiting her advancement, eligibility for promotions, and pay raises,” the lawsuit stated.

Beyond that, Bailey claimed Mansfield school officials “imposed a stigma on her, making it more difficult to obtain future employment in other school districts, especially as an elementary school teacher.”

The lawsuit

Bailey’s lawsuit was filed last year and the school district filed a motion to dismiss it.

This new ruling was in response to the Mansfield school district’s request. The superintendent may appeal the ruling; the school district may not.

“There is no job-related justification for placing Bailey on an eight-month administrative leave and then not allowing her to return as an elementary school teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School,” the ruling stated.

“Further, the court concludes that Mansfield I.S.D. has failed to argue persuasively how Bailey’s sexual orientation bears any rational relationship to her competency as an elementary school teacher, or her job performance as an elementary school teacher.”