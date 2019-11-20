Mansfield school board names deputy superintendent as finalist for district’s top job

The Mansfield Independent School District board on Tuesday named its deputy superintendent as the only finalist to succeed its retiring top executive.

Kimberley Cantu appears at the brink of becoming the district’s next superintendent. State law requires that the board wait 21 days before offering a contract. The vote on Cantu’s status as a finalist was unanimous, the district said.

Cantu has worked in public education for 27 years.

“She has a shared vision of making MISD a destination district committed to excellence, and we’re excited to see the different opportunities that will bring to our students, parents and staff members,” school board President Karen Marcucci wrote in a press statement.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Mansfield Superintendent Jim Vaszauskas has said he will retire Feb. 5.