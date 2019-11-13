Fundraiser at Fort Worth restaurant donates proceeds to Brotherhood for the Fallen

Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada (pictured) and others attended a fundraiser at Genghis Grill in Fort Worth, which donated proceeds to the police nonprofit organization the Brotherhood for the Fallen. Fort Worth police department

Patrons and police officers piled their bowls high with stir fry at Genghis Grill restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The piling was for a good cause — 20% of Wednesday’s proceeds at the restaurant will go to the Brotherhood for the Fallen.

The nonprofit, which started in Chicago in 2010, honors officers killed in the line of duty and donates money to those officers’ families. The organization also aims to send at least two officers of the Fort Worth Police Department to every funeral in the nation of a law enforcement officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Most recently, Fort Worth members attended the funeral of El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael, who was shot and killed on Oct. 23, in California.

The organization also recently raised money for the family of Fort Worth Cpl. Garrett Hull.

Hull, 41, was a criminal intelligence officer with the Fort Worth Police Department and was fatally shot on Sept. 14, 2018, by a robbery suspect.