Two brothers shot several times at Fort Worth apartment, police say

Two brothers suffered multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday in an apartment, police said.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

The brothers were taken to a local hospital and their conditions were not available, authorities said. The names of the victims had not been released by police.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting shortly before 1 a.m. at the La Colline Apartments in the 4600 block of Altamesa Boulevard.

When they arrived on the scene, police found the two men inside of an apartment.

A search continued Wednesday for the suspects, police said.