Fort Worth
Two brothers shot several times at Fort Worth apartment, police say
Two brothers suffered multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday in an apartment, police said.
Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.
The brothers were taken to a local hospital and their conditions were not available, authorities said. The names of the victims had not been released by police.
Patrol officers responded to the shooting shortly before 1 a.m. at the La Colline Apartments in the 4600 block of Altamesa Boulevard.
When they arrived on the scene, police found the two men inside of an apartment.
A search continued Wednesday for the suspects, police said.
