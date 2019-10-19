Fort Worth
18 Fort Worth frozen food company workers exposed to hazardous chemical, official says
Eighteen employees of a downtown Fort Worth frozen food manufacturing company were decontaminated Saturday after they were exposed to a potentially hazardous chemical, authorities said.
The exposure occurred during a small fire about 12:30 p.m. at the business in the 3700 block of East 1st Street. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers.
Two of the 18 exposed employees were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, a MedStar spokesman said. The others were treated at the scene.
The name of the business and the type of chemical was not immediately clear, a fire department spokesman said. There was no danger to the public because the material was contained at the facility.
Comments