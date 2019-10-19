18 Fort Worth frozen food company workers exposed to hazardous chemical, official says

Eighteen employees of a downtown Fort Worth frozen food manufacturing company were decontaminated Saturday after they were exposed to a potentially hazardous chemical, authorities said.

The exposure occurred during a small fire about 12:30 p.m. at the business in the 3700 block of East 1st Street. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers.

Two of the 18 exposed employees were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, a MedStar spokesman said. The others were treated at the scene.

The name of the business and the type of chemical was not immediately clear, a fire department spokesman said. There was no danger to the public because the material was contained at the facility.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW