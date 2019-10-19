Armed man arrested after Denton standoff, accused of setting fire to Denton apartment

An armed Denton man held police at bay for more than six hours Friday before he set his apartment on fire and surrendered.

The blaze damaged eight units in one apartment building, displacing about 20 people. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Jarred Etheridge was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and arson, according to Denton jail records and Denton police.

Etheridge repeatedly pointed a weapon at Denton officers when they arrived on the scene, Denton police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Denton police responded to a person with a gun call shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Heritage Lane in Denton.

Etheridge’s mother called Denton police and stated her adult son was suffering from a mental health crisis and had a handgun.

Denton police negotiators convinced Edtheridge’s mother to exit the apartment, but Etheridge remained inside.

Negotiators tried for hours to convince the man to exit the apartment.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, while Denton officers were clearing surrounding apartments, Etheridge is accused of repeatedly pointing the weapon at police.

At some point, the Denton man is accused of setting the apartment on fire and exited with the weapon in his hand. He dropped the weapon when Denton police ordered him to do so and arrested without incident.

Etheridge was scheduled to have a mental health evaluation, Denton police said.