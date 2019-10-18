Here’s how to get tickets for Dickies Arena’s grand opening

If you want to see the grandeur of Dickies Arena but missed out on tickets to see George Strait, you’re in luck.

You’re invited to the 14,000-seat arena on Oct. 26 for a free open house.

While you won’t have to open your wallet to get in, you still need a ticket to get inside the arena for self-guided tours. Those are available through Ticketmaster, the arena’s ticket vendor. More information can be found at dickiesarena.com/events.

Things kick off at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at the Simmons Bank Plaza at the east side of the arena. Immediately after the ceremony, the arena is open for tours from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Plenty of family-friendly entertainment can be found outside on the plaza all day. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live’s Bigfoot, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, a Harlem Globetrotter, and performers from Cirque du Soleil will on hand along with some local acts.

Parking is complimentary for the grand opening. Visitors are asked to use the Yellow Lots across from the arena on Trail Drive.