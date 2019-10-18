How to get to Dickies Arena

A view of the arena from the box seats at Dickies Arena. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

There’s plenty of parking around Dickies Arena.

Costs to park vary by event. The majority of parking can be found in the Yellow Lots, which are on Trail Drive, between University and Montgomery.

Here’s how to get there:

From the west: Take Interstate 30 east toward Fort Worth. Take Exit 12 toward University Street and go north on University. Turn left onto Trail Drive to access the Yellow Lots.

From the east: Take I-30 west toward Fort Worth. Exit on to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and take the University Street exit, which is free. Turn right onto University Street, and then turn left at Trail Drive to access the Yellow Lots.

Valet parking will be offered at some events at a drop off point in front of the west entrance at Dickies Arena. Enter the drop off lane on Dickies Way at Bryce Avenue for valet services.

Guests can enter any the four sides of the arena, but box offices are located in the southeast corner.