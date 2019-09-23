Semitruck stuck in neutral on railroad tracks near TCU, diverting train traffic

lranker@star-telegram.com

Just as Fort Worth rush hour traffic was picking up Monday evening, a semitruck and trailer became lodged on railroad tracks near TCU.

But don’t worry, there was no danger of a train hitting the stalled tractor trailer, though some motorists may have been miffed.

The flatbed trailer became stuck on the Fort Worth and Western Railroad tracks at Benbrook Boulevard and Cleburne Road around 5:10 p.m. The trailer appeared too low to clear a small rise in the road and became embedded there as the driver attempted to cross the tracks in the eastbound lane of Benbrook Boulevard.

The railroad had diverted train traffic away from the intersection, a Fort Worth Police spokesman said. The eastbound lane of Benbrook Boulevard remained blocked.

The area is just south of where Trinity Metro plans to open a TEXRail stop to serve Texas Christian University.

Though a commercial tow truck had been called to the scene shortly after officers arrived, the trail was still stuck around 6:45 p.m. An officer on scene said it wasn’t clear when the trailer would be moved.

No one was injured.