Fort Worth

Semitruck stuck in neutral on railroad tracks near TCU, diverting train traffic

Luke Ranker lranker@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

Just as Fort Worth rush hour traffic was picking up Monday evening, a semitruck and trailer became lodged on railroad tracks near TCU.

But don’t worry, there was no danger of a train hitting the stalled tractor trailer, though some motorists may have been miffed.

The flatbed trailer became stuck on the Fort Worth and Western Railroad tracks at Benbrook Boulevard and Cleburne Road around 5:10 p.m. The trailer appeared too low to clear a small rise in the road and became embedded there as the driver attempted to cross the tracks in the eastbound lane of Benbrook Boulevard.

The railroad had diverted train traffic away from the intersection, a Fort Worth Police spokesman said. The eastbound lane of Benbrook Boulevard remained blocked.

The area is just south of where Trinity Metro plans to open a TEXRail stop to serve Texas Christian University.

Though a commercial tow truck had been called to the scene shortly after officers arrived, the trail was still stuck around 6:45 p.m. An officer on scene said it wasn’t clear when the trailer would be moved.

No one was injured.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  