Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is growing its southern-style brand in north Texas

If you start seeing more Chicken Salad Chicks around Tarrant County, it’s for a reason. The Alabama-based southern chicken salad concept first came to Alliance in north Fort Worth in 2016, and since then they’ve come to Hurst, they’re opening in Burleson and another in Fort Worth in Ridglea Village.

Meggie Schissler and her husband are the franchise owners, and she first fell in love with the brand when she lived in Auburn for a few years. She worked out of the corporate office, and since then she wanted to bring the restaurant to north Texas, which she considers home.

Chicken Salad Chick centers around — you guessed it — chicken salad. The restaurant offers a variety of the dish, from classic southern combining pickles and egg, to kinds dressed up with apples, grapes and almonds. It’s served in scoops or on a sandwich, and sides include green salads, fruit salads and mac and cheese.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was moving into Ridglea Village and Burleson, and the Burleson location will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday. After that, Schissler plans on opening more — one close to downtown Fort Worth, likely in the West 7th area, then another in Southlake and Weatherford.