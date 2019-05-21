A new kind of chicken restaurant is moving into Burleson and Ridglea Village

A peek inside Babe’s Chicken in North Richland Hills The Babe’s Chicken on Loop 820 is the company’s 10th and the first on a major freeway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Babe’s Chicken on Loop 820 is the company’s 10th and the first on a major freeway.

North Texas might be awash in fried chicken places, but it soon might be awash in chicken salad places.

The Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick restaurant is opening two new locations in the area: Ridglea Village at 6100 Camp Bowie Blvd. is getting a restaurant, and Burleson at Elk Crossing will open one this summer.

JLL, the commercial real estate company, announced the new locations. John Schissler is the owner/operator of Chicken Salad Chick franchises in north Texas, and will be in charge of the new locations. There are already locations in Hurst and Alliance.

For the unfamiliar, Chicken Salad Chick offers a variety of chicken salads varieties, from classic southern combining pickles and egg, to kinds dressed up with apples, grapes and almonds. The restaurant serves it in scoops or on a sandwich, and sides include green salads, fruit salads and mac and cheese.

