Parents receive threat after teen daughter reported missing in Texas city, officials say

Video shows missing girl getting picked up by two persons in car

Security camera footage shows 17-year-old Olivia Mathews entering a car on September 19, 2019. By
A search was underway Friday for a 17-year-old who got into a car and hours later her parents received a threat, authorities said.

Olivia Mathews was last seen at 6:10 p.m. Thursday getting into a gold passenger car at Beechcreek Drive and Hazelnook Road in Edgecliff Village.

Detectives described the vehicle as a four-door Chevrolet, possibly a 2000 to 2004 Impala model with silver wheels and significant damage to the rear bumper on the driver’s side.

Shortly after that, her parents received a threat, said David McClelland, a spokesman with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in a news release. McClelland declined to comment on the threat, but he said it wasn’t a ransom demand.

“She got into the car willingly, so we not calling it a kidnapping at this point,” McClelland said in a Friday telephone interview.

But McClelland said her family and friends have viewed a home surveillance video which captured the teen getting in the car, and her family or friends did not recognize the vehicle.

The video was from a home a few houses down from the teen’s home, authorities said.

Olivia was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes. The teen is about 4-foot-11, weighs about 100 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 817-884-1213.

