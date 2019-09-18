Burglar sentenced to 10 years for posing as gaming official then chased off by dogs

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A second suspect who posed as a Nevada gaming official during a home invasion that was thwarted by two dogs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Angelica Maria Ontiveros, 37, of Amarillo, received the sentence last week on two charges of burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony and a charge of injury to an elderly. She was sentenced to 10 years on each count and the sentences will be served concurrently.

Her partner, Souksavanh Phansana, 43, of Amarillo, was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this month in Criminal District Court No. 432.

Phansana also was sentenced to a year in jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle in Haltom City. The sentences will run concurrently.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One other defendant, Bouphasavan Mounphosay, 45, of Fort Worth, is awaiting trial.

Ontiveros and Phansana were the ones who posed as Nevada gaming officials in the Fort Worth home invasion attempt.

The Fort Worth crime occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on July 16, 2018, just minutes after a 66-year-old woman arrived at an east Fort Worth residence, where she was employed by a Fort Worth couple as a personal assistant.

The woman told police she had parked her car in the driveway, walked into the house and stood in a hallway door that led into the garage.

“I saw this man and at first I think it’s a salesman,” said the woman, who agreed to talk to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last year but asked that her name not be used for fear of retaliation from the suspects. “He says he’s from the Nevada Gaming Commission and he has a warrant for my arrest.”

The homeowner sells slot machines to casinos around the world, police said. He was not at home that afternoon.

Benny (left) and Butch Courtesy: Family of Benny and Butch

The impostor grabbed the woman’s wrist and she began to struggle with him.

“I just started fighting and screaming,” the woman said. “This other woman joined the man as they tried to handcuff me. I saw a badge on the man, but I still fought them.”

The woman said she was thrown to the floor.

That’s when Benny, a black Rottweiler, and Butch, a brown Labrador, arrived and took action. The dogs attacked the man, who yelled at his accomplice to run.

The suspects sprinted to a car, jumped in and drove away.

Mounphosay was in the Tarrant County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $55,000 bail.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives