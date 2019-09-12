Fort Worth
Man in serious condition after fall at construction site, Fort Worth fire dept. says
A construction worker was airlifted to a local hospital with multiple traumatic injuries Thursday morning after falling from a height of more than 30 feet, according to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl.
The man, who was working on a commercial building construction site, was in serious condition, Drivdahl said. It’s unclear how he fell.
Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. Thursday to the site at the intersection of Interstate 35 and State Highway 114 in Fort Worth. CareFlite transported the man to a local hospital around 9:50 a.m., the fire department said in a tweet.
The man was the third person Thursday to be treated by Fort Worth firefighters and then transported via CareFlite for an incident.
The department responded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a fire in an East Belknap Street business suspected to be started by arson. A man who was in critical condition with severe burns was transported via CareFlite to the Parkland Memorial Hospital burn center in Dallas.
Firefighters also responded a little after 9 a.m. to a man with respiratory burns. He also was transported via CareFlite to the Parkland Memorial Hospital burn center.
It was a “more dramatic” Thursday than usual, Drivdahl said.
