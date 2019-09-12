Man in serious condition after fall at construction site, Fort Worth fire dept. says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A construction worker was airlifted to a local hospital with multiple traumatic injuries Thursday morning after falling from a height of more than 30 feet, according to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

The man, who was working on a commercial building construction site, was in serious condition, Drivdahl said. It’s unclear how he fell.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. Thursday to the site at the intersection of Interstate 35 and State Highway 114 in Fort Worth. CareFlite transported the man to a local hospital around 9:50 a.m., the fire department said in a tweet.

The man was the third person Thursday to be treated by Fort Worth firefighters and then transported via CareFlite for an incident.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The department responded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a fire in an East Belknap Street business suspected to be started by arson. A man who was in critical condition with severe burns was transported via CareFlite to the Parkland Memorial Hospital burn center in Dallas.

Firefighters also responded a little after 9 a.m. to a man with respiratory burns. He also was transported via CareFlite to the Parkland Memorial Hospital burn center.

It was a “more dramatic” Thursday than usual, Drivdahl said.