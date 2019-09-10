Second murder suspect arrested in June robbery, killing of Fort Worth man in duplex

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a June shooting death in east Fort Worth.

Jail records identified the suspect as Patrique Allen who was booked into jail Sunday in Fort Worth.

Allen is accused of being involved in the June 24 killing of Jamarcus Johntai Gibson, 39, of Fort Worth

Allen, 25, of Fort Worth, faces charges of murder, evading arrest and possession of marijuana, according to Tarrant County jail records on Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Allen was in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $254,500 bail.

In July, Karron Edwards, 26, of Fort Worth also was arrested and accused in the shooting death.

Edwards was charged with capital murder in the case.

Gibson died from several gunshot wounds, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers found Gibson dead in his duplex apartment in the 4700 block of Chapman Street after a report of shots fired, police said.

Police have not released information on a motive for the shooting, but the shooting occurred during a robbery, accoridng to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Edwards remained in the Fort Worth Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bail.