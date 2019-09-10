Potential mass shooting thwarted after father calls 9-1-1, Fort Worth police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 4 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A potential mass shooting was averted last week when a father tipped off Fort Worth police about his son’s intent to buy guns and officers located the man, police said.

The 27-year-old white male, whose identity wasn’t released, stated he was inspired by the shootings in Midland and Odessa and wanted to “kill as many” people as he could, according to Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman. He has been checked into a local clinic to receive mental health care, police said.

The father of the man called police last Tuesday, Sept. 3, and reported his son had withdrawn money and told him he was going to buy guns. Officers had interacted with the man before, who was known to have several mental health issues, police said.

He was unable to buy guns at several businesses because he failed his background check, police said.

Police located him west of downtown Fort Worth. He had $600 to $700 in cash on him and he told officers he was going to buy a gun off the street.

“He made multiple statements to officers indicating he was going to harm many people, kill as many as he could, go to Midland-Odessa and kill people,” Calzada said.

The incident, Calzada said, illustrates why it’s important to report suspicious behavior.

“We are thankful someone spoke out and alerted the police,” he said. “We always encourage our citizens that if they see something, say something. And that is exactly what happened in this situation.”

He was checked into a clinic, police said.

Specifics of his treatment, including how long he will be checked into the clinic, can’t be shared, Calzada said.