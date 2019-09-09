Trial begins for man accused of attacking 12-year-old Fort Worth girl at school bus stop

Refugee’s daughter is attacked and now needs heart transplant Twizere Buhinja fled war in Congo with his family. In April, his daughter, Dorika Uwimana, 13, was attacked and choked while waiting for a school bus. The injuries damaged her heart and lungs and left her in need of a heart transplant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twizere Buhinja fled war in Congo with his family. In April, his daughter, Dorika Uwimana, 13, was attacked and choked while waiting for a school bus. The injuries damaged her heart and lungs and left her in need of a heart transplant.

Testimony began Monday at the trial for a man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old Fort Worth girl while she was walking to her school bus stop in April.

Terry Wayne King II is charged with assault and causing serious bodily injury to a child — if convicted, he could serve life in prison.

King is accused of attacking Dorika Uwimana on April 19 while she walked to her school bus stop in the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood. Dorika, now 14, was beaten so badly she had to have a heart transplant.

Multiple cameras showed King walking in and out of businesses in the Las Vegas Trail area near where Dorika was attacked, a Fort Worth detective testified Monday, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

One of the police detectives working on the case, Pat Henz, previously said that King has an extensive criminal history in Tarrant County and in other states besides Texas. King was arrested in July in Oklahoma City.

Dorika’s father, Twizere Buhinja, is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He and his family lived in a refugee camp in Uganda for 16 years before they came to Fort Worth less than three years ago.

In a previous interview, Buhinja said his daughter will need medication for the rest of her life. Doctors told him that the man who strangled his daughter cut the flow of oxygen to her vital organs long enough to damage her heart, requiring her to have a transplant.

Buhinja, Dorika and a paramedic testified in court Monday, CBS DFW reported.