Man snags semi-automatic rifle while fishing on Lake Arlington, Fort Worth police say

It is not clear if the bass were biting Saturday on Lake Arlington, but an angler was able to reel in a semi-automatic rifle.

The man was fishing with relatives when he snagged a Galil ACE rifle on his hook, police said.

He called authorities at about 3 p.m. from a parking lot at Eugene McCray Park in Fort Worth to report the catch.

Officers took the gun to a police property room.

