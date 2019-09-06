TCU professor accuses Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct in wake of other allegations

Shields-Collins Bray, left, accompanies Angela Turner Wilson as she sings a song by composer Ben Moore at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth on Saturday. Several of his pieces were performed during the event. Special to the Star-Telegram

A TCU professor and voice coach has added her name to the long list of women accusing celebrated opera singer Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct.

Angela Turner Wilson, speaking to the Associated Press, said she was a 28-year-old singer performing with Domingo in the Washington Opera’s 1999-2000 season when he forcefully groped her one night before a show. They were seated together and having their makeup done, she claimed, when he slipped his hand under her bra straps and reached into her robe to grab her bare breast.

She was one of 11 women to come forward with allegations after the AP published a story on Aug. 13 with 13 women accusing the 78-year-old Domingo of sexual misconduct. The 24 allegations paint a picture of a man who would pressure women into sexual relationships by dangling jobs in front of them, and lash out if they rejected him.

The long-married Spanish-born singer has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate, sexually charged behavior that took place over three decades beginning in the late 1980s, according to the AP. He’s been accused of unwanted touching and forcing wet kisses on women’s lips.

Wilson, who’s now the chair of the Voice Department in the TCU School of Music, told the AP in a story published Thursday the groping “hurt.”

“It was not gentle,” Wilson said in the AP. “He groped me hard.”

Wilson declined a request for comment on this story.

Domingo has denied the allegations published in the AP through a spokeswoman.

“The ongoing campaign by the AP to denigrate Placido Domingo is not only inaccurate but unethical,” spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer told the AP. “Due to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specifics, but we strongly dispute the misleading picture that the AP is attempting to paint of Mr. Domingo.”

Domingo, a Grammy-winning artist regarded as one of the greatest opera singers of all time, is still the general director of the Los Angeles Opera and sells out concerts around the world, the AP reported. The allegations against him come as the #MeToo movement has empowered women to share past stories of sexual misconduct and hold powerful men — in industries ranging from Hollywood, to journalism, to government — accountable.

In the AP’s first story on Aug. 13, Domingo told the publication he believed his actions “were always welcomed and consensual,” though he noted “the rules and standards by which we are — and should be — measured against today are very different than they were in the past.”

Wilson said in Thursday’s follow-up story it was seeing this response to the allegations that motivated her to come forward.

“What woman would ever want him to grab their breast? And it hurt,” Wilson told the AP. “Then I had to go on stage and act like I was in love with him.”

In addition to serving as the chair of the voice department, Wilson is an associate professor of professional practice and is the founding director of the TCU Festival of American Song.

She was the only one of the 11 new accusers who spoke on the record to the AP. The others, according to the AP, requested anonymity because of Domingo’s still-powerful role in the world of opera.

The new claims included allegations that he would persistently request get-togethers with women, call them late at night and suddenly attempt to kiss them on the lips.

Women also allegedly developed strategies to avoid Domingo’s unwanted advances, such as inviting his wife to attend parties so he would behave.

Taken together, according to the AP, the allegations describe an open secret in the opera world that had been kept quiet because of Domingo’s position of power.

The Dallas Opera announced on Thursday it canceled a March 2020 gala where Domingo had been set to perform.