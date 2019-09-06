Freeway closure alert! Avoid these highways near DFW Airport this weekend

Why some Fort Worth toll roads are charging up to $15 Some North Texas drivers say they're alarmed that tolls on some of the Dallas-Fort Worth region's TEXPress lanes are skyrocketing to as much as $15, up from just $1 during less heavily-traveled periods. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some North Texas drivers say they're alarmed that tolls on some of the Dallas-Fort Worth region's TEXPress lanes are skyrocketing to as much as $15, up from just $1 during less heavily-traveled periods.

Motorists heading to DFW Airport this weekend should avoid Texas 114/121 and Interstate 635 in the Grapevine area.

Several total freeway closures are planned throughout the weekend, so that crews can demolish old bridges.

“In order to safely complete the operation, lane closures are broken into two phases over the weekend,” Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Alyssa Tenorio said in an email.

The freeway closures are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and continue through 8 a.m. Saturday. They include:

▪ Full closure of northbound Texas 121 at I-635. Traffic will be detoured to I-635, then Royal Lane.

▪ Full closure of southbound Texas 121/Farm Road 2499 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

▪ Full closure of the southbound Texas 121/FM 2499 off-ramp to eastbound I-635. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

▪ Full closure of the westbound I-635 off-ramp to southbound Texas 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

▪ Full closure of the westbound Texas 114 off-ramp to northbound Texas 121. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street, then Royal Lane.

Second round of road work

Another round of closures is scheduled to being at 8 a.m Saturday and continue through 6 a.m. Monday They include:

▪ Full closure of northbound Texas 121 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

▪ Full closure southbound Texas 121/FM 2499 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Also, crews will shift traffic onto new pavement on the northbound Texas 121 off-ramp to I-635 beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The work is part of a $371 million project to improve the I-635/Texas 121 interchange.