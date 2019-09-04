Fort Worth man, 52, killed in 2-vehicle crash involving telephone pole

Brian Keith Peart, 52, of Fort Worth, was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole Tuesday night in the 300 block of University Drive, according to authorities. Another person was reportedly transported to a hospital in serious condition. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 52-year-old Fort Worth man was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash on University Drive involving a telephone pole, according to authorities.

Brian Keith Peart, who was the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday inside Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The other driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Fort Worth officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to the crash in the 300 block of University Drive at the intersection of Bristol Road, police said. They found two Lexus cars and a telephone pole that were heavily damaged.

An initial investigation revealed Peart was traveling south on University Drive in a gray 2013 Lexus when he struck the passenger side of a northbound silver 2007 Lexus turning west onto Bristol Road, police said. The silver Lexus spun and rammed into the pole.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two people were transported via MedStar to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, one of them in serious condition and one in critical condition, police said.

Peart — the patient in critical condition — was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.