Fort Worth man identified as victim stabbed to death in Forest Hill parking lot

A Fort Worth man was identified on Monday as a victim in a Forest Hill homicide, authorities said on Monday.

The victim was Darren Dewayne Minor III, 26, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday. He was pronounced dead at 6:27 a.m. Sunday at a Fort Worth hospital.

Minor suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest and his death was a homicide, according to a ruling by officials with the medical examiner’s office.

The stabbing occurred Sunday morning in the parking lot of Cash America Pawn on Mansfield Highway.

Initially, Fort Worth police responded to the stabbing call in the 4100 block of Mansfield Highway, but officers later determined the location was in Forest Hill.

Forest Hill police responded to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and detectives determined the attack occurred in the business parking lot. The business was closed at the time of the stabbing.

Forest Hill have not determined a motive for the attack.

No one had been arrested as of Monday.

This article contains information from Star-Telegram archives.