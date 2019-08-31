Auburn, Oregon fans descend on Fort Worth for College Gameday; Texans revel spotlight

John Free (left) and Karna Jo Free (right) smile at each other in Sundance Square Saturday morning in their best Oregon Ducks attire. They traveled from Oregon to root on the Ducks. Jack Howland

Nick George left his Lincoln, Alabama home around 9:30 p.m. Friday to drive half-way across the country in the name of Auburn University football.

George, who was traveling with two of his cousins, arrived in Fort Worth in the early morning hours Saturday, before rowdy and sign-wielding crowds descended onto Sundance Square for ESPN’s “College Gameday.” His team, the Tigers, was set to play the University of Oregon Ducks at 6:30 p.m. in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. And George wanted to represent — no matter how long the drive.

The 42-year-old wasn’t alone, as die-hard fans of Auburn (ranked 16th in the nation) and Oregon (ranked 11th) came from all over to enjoy what was essentially an away game for both teams. George stood in Sundance Square when the show kicked off, proudly sporting an Auburn shirt and rubbing shoulders with the green-and-yellow Ducks fans.

He wasn’t sleepy, despite driving through the night, he said.

The energy between the rivaling fans kept him awake.

“It’s all competition, always,” said George, whose cousin, K.J. Brit, is an inside linebacker for Auburn. “Even being a fan is a competition.”

Meanwhile, a Texan in the crowd, Melissa Stewart, of Killeen, hoisted a sign reading, “Auburn Vs. Oregon. Who Cares? I live in Texas.”

“It should be a Texas team that they’re here to represent — they’re not,” the 40-year-old said with a smile. “So I want to remind them that Texas is more important.”

With Fort Worth in the national spotlight on Saturday, Sundance Square was filled with a hodgepodge of thousands of different college football fans, from those who traveled great distances for the Auburn-Oregon game — which Gameday was highlighting — to local residents who were more interested in other match-ups.

Some of those local residents held up signs for their alma maters teams that were also starting their college football seasons Saturday. Many people donned their purple for TCU, which is taking on the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in Fort Worth.

But the focus was on the Auburn-Oregon game, which Gameday was highlighting. And when Lee Corso, one of the Gameday hosts, held up an Oregon helmet and then an Auburn helmet to the crowd — asking them to cheer for their team — the Oregon cheers were far louder.

John Free, 68, and Karna Jo Free, 57, or Roseburg Oregon, travelled to Texas this week to support the Ducks. And, on Saturday, they were awake at 4 a.m. to get ready due to their elaborate wardrobes.

The couple — who have garnered a reputation as “The Grateful Ducks,” a play on the band The Grateful Dead — were covered head-to-toe in green-and-yellow fur as well as touches of hippie culture.

Karna wore green sunglasses, green mesh gloves and a long and fluffy green hood. John, on the other hand, wore a green-and-yellow tie-dye shirt and had lime green contacts in his eyes, and his long beard had been dyed bright green and yellow.

“My wife is the artist,” John said. “I’m the canvas.”

Fans like the Karna couple were ultimately trying to one up each other Saturday morning, seeing who could cheer the loudest, or who could have the best sign.

Adam Zeek, a 29-year-old TCU fan, wanted to get the better of the Oregon fans with his sign. It mentioned the 2016 Alamo Bowl, in which TCU came back from a 31-0 deficit at halftime to beat the Ducks in triple overtime.

The sign read, “Remember the Alamo (Bowl)?”

“It was crazy, just the entire comeback,” said Zeek, who was with his wife. “It was something that we thought would be fun and witty to put on for Gameday.”