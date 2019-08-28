Former owner of The Library Bar testifies in his own defense at rape trial

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 21 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Former Fort Worth bar owner Israel Espiricueta denied on Wednesday that he raped a woman in his bar in 2017 or forced her to have sex.

The 42-year old Austin man took the witness stand to testify Wednesday on the third day of his sexual assault trial. He said the sex was consensual.

“Did you believe it was what she wanted, and what you wanted?” asked defense attorney Chip Lewis.

“Yes,” Espiricueta answered.

Espiricueta denied the rape allegation Wednesday morning as the jury of 10 men and two women viewed a surveillance video from The Library Bar that showed Espiricueta and the woman hugging, kissing and performing sexual acts.

The incident occurred on the morning of Dec. 23, 2017.

The video later showed the Austin man walked up behind the woman, who was sitting at the bar apparently unable to move, and had sex with her.

Police and prosecutors have said the woman had passed out inside the downtown bar when Espiricueta raped her.

For most of the video, the woman kept her hands on the bar, laying her head on them.

Espiricueta later can be seen helping the woman up from the bar and escorting her out. The woman told police Espiricueta continued to sexually assault her at a hotel after they left the bar.

An examination at a Fort Worth hospital found that the woman had suffered multiple tears and abrasions to her genitalia.

Espiricueta remained on the witness stand when the jury took a break for lunch Wednesday.

Defense witnesses testified Tuesday afternoon the woman flirted with and hugged Espiricueta hours before the alleged rape on the morning of Dec. 23, 2017, and the woman showed up with him at the bar on the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2017.

Espiricueta was an owner at The Library Bar in downtown Fort Worth. He is accused of raping the passed-out woman inside the business after hours.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after the woman testified and jurors were shown the surveillance video.

The trial will continue this afternoon with the defense’s case.