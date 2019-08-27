Jury watches video of alleged rape in trial of former Library Bar owner

Nonprofit aimed at helping sexual assault victims launched by the parents of a slain Fort Worth woman On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, the first anniversary of Molly Matheson's strangulation death, her parents announced Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission, a nonprofit geared toward helping victims of sexual violence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, the first anniversary of Molly Matheson's strangulation death, her parents announced Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission, a nonprofit geared toward helping victims of sexual violence.

A former downtown Fort Worth bar owner walked up behind a woman who appeared unable to move and had sex with her before he escorted her out of the bar, according to a surveillance video jurors watched Tuesday morning.

The video was shown to a jury of 10 men and two women Tuesday on the second day of the sexual assault trial against Israel Espiricueta, 42, of Austin.

Espiricueta was an owner at The Library Bar. He is accused of raping the passed-out woman inside the business after hours in December 2017.

If convicted, the former bar owner faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the charge.

Prosecutors rested their case just before noon Tuesday and just after showing the jury the surveillance video. The defense will present its case this afternoon.

The woman testified Monday.

Jurors watched the video Tuesday morning which began as the woman sat barely moving at the bar.

For most of the video, the woman kept her hands on the bar, laying her head on them.

A detective identified a man in the video as Espiricutea to the jury. Espiricueta can be seen turning off lights in the club and escorting customers out.

Just before 6 a.m on Dec. 23, 2017, Espiricueta walks behind the woman, pulls her pants down and has sex with her. The woman barely moved, according to the video.

After a few minutes, Espiricueta pulls the woman’s pants up. He hugs her as she stands behind her.

Espiricueta later can be see helping the woman up from the bar and escorting her out. The woman told police Espiricueta continued to sexually assault her at a hotel after they left the bar.

On Tuesday morning, defense attorney Chip Lewis questioned the detective about how many times the woman had lied to authorities during the investigation.

Lewis said that the woman had deleted text messages from her to Espiricueta from her cell phone and never told detectives about it, and that she told detectives there was no physical contact between her and Espiricueta but the video showed the two kissing.

And the defense attorney pointed out to the jurors that the woman had told detectives she had spent just a short time at the bar, but the video showed that she was there for almost two hours.

Toxicology results showed the woman had no date rape drug in her system after the incident.

The woman had passed out inside the downtown bar and the assault was caught on the bar’s surveillance cameras, police said.

A judge tightened Espiricueta’s bond conditions in September, requiring that he wear a GPS monitor and stay out of bars and strip clubs — including his own bar unless it was after business hours. The special conditions were in place after social media posts alleged Espiricueta had been seen visiting Fort Worth bars.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.