22 people detained in Fort Worth raid of game room on east Loop 820

Twenty-two people were detained or arrested Thursday in a raid by police at a game room on East Loop 820 South.

Police issued citations to 15 people accused of betting and wagering at 820 Arcade, according to police and Fort Worth jail records. One of those also was arrested on a drug violation. Six employees were arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to police and jail records.

At the scene, a 21-year-old man was arrested on a charge of a parole violation.

Portions of the gambling machines also were seized, said police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani in a Friday email.

Police did not provide any other details on the raid or the arrests.

No injuries were reported in the raid, which occurred Thursday at the 820 Arcade, 3705 East Loop 820 South.

Officials at 820 Arcade could not be reached Friday for comment.

The six people arrested on charges of engaging in criminal activity were Keldon Bennett, 31; Charles Johnson, 44; Dominique Duckworth, 28; Laura Vavra, 54; Willis Reed, 44; and Julie Hammons, 50, according to Fort Worth jail records.

Kevion Sanders, 21, was taken into custody on a parole violation charge, while Larry McDonald, 41, was arrested and faces a drug violation charge. McDonald also was issued a gambling citation.

Last month, a game room employee was arrested and eight other people were issued citations for gambling as police raided a business in south Fort Worth, according to jail records.

Joe Nasser, 60, was taken into custody and faced a charge of keeping a gambling place at the Gift Shop game room at 1021 S. Main St.

Eight men and women ranging from 32 to 72 years old were issued Class C misdemeanor citations in the incident.

Police released few details in the raid involving eight-liners. According to city ordinances, the machines are illegal if any machine pays cash, gift cards and/or gift certificates.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.