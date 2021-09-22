Crowley ISD teacher on leave after video shows alleged excessive force used on student

A video posted to social media shows a teacher pinning down a student at Crowley Ninth Grade Campus. The teacher is now on administrative leave. Provided

Crowley ISD is investigating an incident involving a teacher accused of using excessive force on a student following a video posted on social media.

The video, which shows a Crowley High Ninth Grade Campus teacher pinning down a student outside a classroom, was taken by another student and shared by @FunkyTownFridge on Twitter Saturday.

The teacher has been put on administrative leave during the investigation, said Anthony Kirchner, chief communications officer for the North Texas school district, in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The video shows a student attempting to leave a classroom, walking toward someone in the hallway. The teacher, whose identity has not been confirmed by the district, is standing in the doorway blocking the student.

In the video, the teacher puts his hands in front of the student, the student responds by saying, “Get your hands off of me,” and the teacher wraps his arm around the student’s neck to pin him to the ground. An additional video posted shows the teacher continuing to hold the student down for an indefinite amount of time.

In the school district’s statement, Crowley ISD said the video was “disturbing and unacceptable.”

“The improper actions taken by the teacher do not align with Crowley ISD’s expectations for our educators, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” according to the statement.