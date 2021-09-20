Students, community rally behind Colleyville Heritage principal at special meeting

People in the crowd raise their hands to silently applaud a supporter of James Whitfield speaking at a Grapevine-Colleyville school board meeting Monday night. amccoy@star-telegram.com

More than 30 people voiced strong support for Colleyville Heritage principal James Whitfield during a special meeting Monday night as the Grapevine-Colleyville school board meeting decides whether to renew his contract.

Whitfield has been on paid administrative leave since August after being accused or promoting critical race theory in schools.

About 80 people crowded into the board room for Monday’s meeting. During the public comment portion, everyone who spoke was in favor of renewing his contract.

The board remained in executive session at 9:45 p.m.

Parents, teachers and students praised Whitfield’s work and his openness and love for students.

“Extraordinary principals like Dr. Whitfield are few and far between,” said Stacie Silverman, who lives in the district. “He has a real connection that I simply haven’t found in other principals.”

Sean Vo, a senior at Colleyville Heritage said, “I’m done being ignored. You need to prove that you care about marginalized people and people of color.”

Whitfield also spoke to the board, expressing his “gratitude for all of the love and support form the community, especially from our students.

“I’m standing here on behalf of all kids. They should all have access to an excellent, equitable education. Unfortunately, my unapologetic actions brought me here tonight.”

When the board adjourned into executive session, students gathered outside and chanted, “Hey hey, Dr. Whitfield’s here to stay.”

Asking for ‘clarity’ on job status

Whitfield was named principal in May 2020 after serving as principal at Heritage Middle School since 2018.

The trouble began for Whitfield when he was called out publicly and accused of teaching and promoting critical race theory during the July 26 school board meeting. Publicly naming employees goes against district policy.

Whitfield wrote a lengthy Facebook post several days later saying he could no longer remain silent about racial attacks against him after he was publicly named at the school board meeting.

The district told the Star-Telegram previously that Whitfield’s being placed on administrative leave is a personnel matter, and that it had nothing to do with accusations that he taught critical race theory or with photos he posted showing him with his wife on the beach while celebrating their anniversary.

Whitfield’s attorney, David Henderson, told the Star-Telegram that he and his client first learned on Sept. 9 that the superintendent was going to recommend “nonrenewal” of the contract.

Henderson described how Whitfield was not given specific reasons why officials did not want to renew the contract.

Whitfield received a document listing 34 possible reasons for “nonrenewal.” The school district highlighted several that included deficiencies pointed out in observation reports, appraisals or evaluations, supplemental memoranda, or other communications, insubordination or failure to comply with official directives and failure to meet the district’s standards of professional conduct.

Henderson said serving as principal at Colleyville Heritage is more than a job to Whitfield.

“Right now, this is his life. The district is treating this just like this is just his job,” he said. “But when you are a principal, this is not a 9 to 5 job. You live in the community and your kids go to school here; the decent thing to do is provide more clarity.”