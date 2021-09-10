Colleyville Heritage students stage walkout to support school’s first Black principal

Over 100 students walked out of their Friday morning classes to show their support of James Whitfield, the high school’s first Black principal who was placed on paid administrative leave last month.

They want answers from school administrators as to why Whitfield is on leave.

Students carried signs and wrote “We stand with Dr. Whitfield” in chalk on the sidewalks at the high school. They also marched around the school chanting, “Dr. Whitfield’s here to stay.”

Whitfield was accused during a school district board meeting by former school board candidate Stetson Clark of teaching and promoting critical race theory. Whitfield wrote a lengthy Facebook post explaining the situation.

