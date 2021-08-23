Colleyville Heritage students rally to support principal who some residents want fired

Dozens of Colleyville Heritage High School students protested outside of their district administration building on Monday in support of their principal, who has been accused of promoting critical race theory.

More than 30 students stood outside the Grapevine-Colleyville school district administration building with signs showing their backing of Colleyville Heritage principal James Whitfield. A dozen parents stood nearby in support and several counter protesters stood adjacent of the group.

Protesters held up signs proclaiming “I stand with Dr. Whitfield” and “Hate has no home in GCISD.” Many in the group, as well as Whitfield critics, spoke during the public comment section of Monday’s Grapevine-Colleyville district board meeting.

During a July 26 board meeting, Whitfield was publicly named and accused by Stetson Clark, a former school board candidate, of teaching and promoting critical race theory.

Clark said he became concerned about Whitfield’s views when he saw a letter the principal sent to parents and students last summer.

“In this letter he promotes the conspiracy theory of systemic racism ...” Clark said. “He is encouraging the disruption and destruction of our districts.”







Clark criticized Whitfield’s social media posts, claiming he promotes books that align with critical race theory. Clark called for Whitfield’s firing and received applause from some crowd members.

Whitfield has denied these accusations, said in a Facebook post that Clark addressing him by name was against district rules and said he has experienced racial attacks during the past several months but plans to rise above it. Whitfield was named Colleyville Heritage High School’s first African-American principal in 2020.

“I am not the CRT (Critical Race Theory) Boogeyman,” he said in his July 31 Facebook post. “I am the first African American to assume the role of Principal at my current school in its 25-year history, and I am keenly aware of how much fear this strikes in the hearts of a small minority who would much rather things go back to the way they used to be.”

Sean Vo, Colleyville Heritage senior and one of the organizers of the protest, said students understand that critical race theory is a trending issue with some parents. But once those attacks became personally targeted at Whitfield, his career and his family, students could not stand for that, he said.

Vo said he hopes the protest will be a pathway to encourage other students to learn about these issues and feel like they can speak up.

“Parents think that their voices are overqualified and ours can be just shut down and they can speak for us when we have clearly not agreed with them,” he said.





There was not an agenda item related to Whitfield or critical race theory during the board meeting.