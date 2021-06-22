Protesters blast critical race theory at packed Fort Worth school board meeting

Protesters helped pack the Fort Worth school board meeting on Tuesday to speak out against critical race theory.

Arlington resident Jonathan Roger said the group has spoken and protested at board meetings of other school districts.

Some protesters marched from downtown to the board of education board room.

Participants speaking against critical race theory said its teaching is negatively indoctrinating their children.

Critical race theory is a school of thought originating in the 1970s and ‘80s that analyzes how racism impacts the U.S. and its various systems. The theory has recently become an umbrella term among conservative activists and politicians who have used the term to criticize anti-racist education efforts.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that restricts how America’s history of racism can be taught in public schools.

There were also speakers advocating for equitable education and speaking out against those protesting critical race theory. Many said equity is necessary and the teaching of racism and the negative aspects of America’s history is necessary to give children a complete education.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.