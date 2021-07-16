Saginaw student inspired by great-grandfather, war hero in her fight against dyslexia

In this 2019 photo, Parker Bode, second from right, is with her mother Allison Bode, her late great-grandfather Aubrey Fife and her father Byron Bode. Parker, who has dyslexia, and Fife, a recipient of the prestigious Flying Cross, provided inspiration to each other. Allison Bode

The greatest heroes are also often the most humble, emitting a silent inspiration.

To Parker Bode, a 12-year-old incoming seventh-grader at Wayside Middle School in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw School District, Aubrey E. Fife was simply one of the greatest great-grandfathers on earth. And he belonged to her.

To him, she was one of the coolest, smartest and hard-working kids there ever was. What more could a great-grandfather ask for?

She had no idea he was a true war hero, having served as a dive bomber on the USS Enterprise in World War II. He may or may not have know she has dyslexia, she said.

Then, after an intervention from Parker’s dyslexia therapist Bradi Coble, her great-grandfather’s secret came to light. Coble was simply following up on an idea as she always tries to find out what her students are interested in to form a deeper connection.

“I met Mr. Fife in November 2019 at a Veterans Day assembly at Eagle Mountain Elementary,” Coble recalled. “After the assembly I went up to shake his hand and thank him for his service. It was then I realized he was Parker’s great- grandfather. He came back that day to have lunch with Parker and I joined them.

“I could tell he was a humble man. He talked about his time as a dive bomb pilot, but acted like he was just doing his duty. I saw the love he had for Parker when I told him how well she was doing in school. He beamed with pride.”

Fife told stories to Parker, but he never delved into his past as a dive bomber. Shortly after unveiling his secret, it was revealed he was to receive a Flying Cross, the military’s highest award for aerial achievement. Sadly, he passed away in November 2020 before he was able to receive it at age 98.

“My grandmother has it. He never saw it,” Parker said.

A great honor, to be certain, but not needed to make him a hero in Parker’s eyes, or him in hers.

“He was strong and had so much courage. He had such a good personality and he was a good man. He loved us (his family),” Parker said.

“He just always told me to keep my grades up. I’m not sure that he knew that I had dyslexia.”

Whether he knew or not, his way of living inspired Parker with her battle.

“I work hard because I know how hard he worked,” she said. “When I have challenges, I just remind myself that he did too. He was brave and he worked hard, and I know I can do that too.”

Her mother, Allison Bode, said, “Parker wanted to make him proud, and she worked hard to do that. But as she got older and more aware of the challenges he faced in life and all that he lived through, I believe she began to realize she has the same strength running through her.

“She loved to eat jelly beans with him. He liked to hear about her activities — school, soccer, dance. She just liked to be around him and listen to him talk about anything.”

Coble called Parker one of the strongest and most determined students she’s ever worked with, and she believes much of that does indeed come from the connection to her great-grandfather.

“When she talks about her great grandfather, there is such love and pride, you can just tell they had a special relationship. I see a lot of the same work ethic and determination that he would have had as a pilot in Parker,” Coble said.

“Parker’s future is wide open for whatever she wants to do. She will work hard, learn as much as she can, and succeed in anything she tries — and if she doesn’t succeed the first time, she will find another way. Parker doesn’t get deterred. She’s determined, and I know she will accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

Parker’s father, Byron Bode, said his grandfather inspired not only Parker, but also the entire family, citing his “unbelievable life.” He also noted that, above all, he was humble and always put his family above all of his accomplishments.

“He was so humble about his military service, and didn’t really talk about it in detail until the last couple of years,” Bode said. “We are so grateful for Mrs. Coble, who helped provide some insight on his service after meeting him in 2019.

“Through this, Parker has stated on several occasions the challenges she faces do not compare to what her great-grandad went through during World War II, which has also given her the confidence and motivation to overcome her own obstacles.”