Featured in ’12 Mighty Orphans,’ Pythian Home in Weatherford is growing its mission

The Texas Pythian Home on a snowy winter’s day. The original home was built in 1909 as refuge for widows and orphans. The home is still going strong today and it is planning an expansion with its Family Care program for single mothers and their children. Texas Pythian Home

The Texas Pythian Home in Weatherford is spotlighted in the movie “12 Mighty Orphans,” as the setting for the legendary tale of the Masonic Home Mighty Mites football team of the 1930s that overcame all odds to compete for a state championship.

And, just like that true tale, the Pythian Home continues to grow in legend and service with its mission to help youths and families.

Known as “The castle that love built,” the Texas Pythian Home opened on March 1, 1909, as a home for widows and orphans of Knights of Pythias members and sits on 164 acres of farmland on the east side of Weatherford. The architecture style of a castle is due to the sponsorship of the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal order established during the Civil War.

Today, licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, it continues to provide a safe, stable environment for children to grow physically, socially, emotionally and spiritually to become responsible, independent adults. They can house up to 62 children ages 3-14.

New program for single mothers, children

And the mission continues to grow. For example, a new program will soon be in place to help young single mothers and their children find a better place in life through Family Care. Through the program, the Pythian Home will house eight mothers and their children in a cottage on the property, with each family having a private bathroom and closet, along with a community kitchen, dining room, living room and play room.

Mothers will be required to work and pay rent while in the program. The rent will be put in a savings account they will receive upon completion of the program.

“This is something we are so excited about. This is a much-needed service in Parker County and surrounding areas,” Pythian Home Marketing Coordinator Kristin Watson said. “We will model our Family Care program after Ben Richey Boys Ranch (in Abilene). They will train us all and be our guide through this new mission. This is geared towards women who have exhausted all of their resources in trying to find help.”

Ground was broken on the program just over a year ago. COVID-19 and the historic winter storm slowed progress, but Watson said the hope is to have the building completed by the end of 2021.

In the program, mothers will learn basic life and job skills. They will learn to budget money and live on their own. Once a mother has completed all of her goals and she and the caseworker feel ready for the next phase, the mother and children will enter back into the community.

“This will all be a case-by-case basis; some women will be faster than others and that is OK,” Watson said. “We will keep families until they are ready, as long as they are working towards their goals.”

Movie provides a big boost

Of course, it helped their cause with the home being featured in the recently released film starring Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall.

“Everyone in Weatherford was so excited to see the Pythian Home become the Masonic Home for the movie. We all loved it when they were filming here too,” Watson said. “It has already helped our home. Lots of people who saw the film have donated, thanks to Slade Monroe, who played Wheatie, and also Martin Sheen, who name drops us to every show that he interviews with. People have also come to see the Castle and the film sets that we have left.”

Others in the entertainment business are also doing their part to bring attention and aid to the home, such as those in the upcoming “Pickin’ for the Pythian” concert set for July 17 at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse grounds on the Mineral Wells Highway. The concert will feature Rowdy Decker, Jeb Bridges Band, and Sonny and Jolie Burgess.

In fact, all proceeds from this concert will go toward the Family Care Program.

Also, everyone can help through the Thousand for a Thousand fundraising project, an idea created by longtime Pythian Sister and supporter Linda Choate. The idea is to have 1,000 people donate $1,000, and that would fund the Family Care construction. Watson said around $50,000 is still needed to furnish the building.

Watson said a waiting list for young mothers needing help will begin in August. Applications can be picked up at the Pythian Home or can be sent out by mail. Their website www.pythianhome.org will soon have more information about the Family Care Program, or folks can call 817-594-4465. However, Watson said their best advertising is word of mouth.

Donations can be made through the Pythian Home’s wish list on Amazon or through PayPal.

To schedule a personal tour, contact Watson at 817-594-4465 or email kwatson@pythianhome.org.