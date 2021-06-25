Education

Fort Worth ISD elects new school board president. What does it mean for the district?

Tobi Jackson was elected as president of the Fort Worth school board on Tuesday, replacing District 1 trustee Jacinto Ramos, Jr. for the position.

Jackson will preside over board meetings, appoint chairpersons to committees, call special meetings and more during the two-year term.

This is her second time serving as board president. Ramos, who was elected president in 2019, took the mantle from Jackson amid conflict among board trustees.

Jackson was unanimously elected by the nine-member board.

“Throughout this next term, I pledge to you that I will be steadfastly focused on one goal,” she said during the Tuesday board meeting. “I know this board will be improving academic performance across all 209 square miles of this district.”

Jackson represents District 2, which covers parts of Eastern Hills, Polytechnic and Meadowbrook.

