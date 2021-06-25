School supplies will be free for Fort Worth ISD elementary school students. Here’s why

Parents of Fort Worth school district elementary students won’t have to buy school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year, district officials announced Tuesday.







Deputy superintendent Karen Molinar said the supplies of all enrolled elementary school students will be paid for by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds being provided to the district to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to take advantage of this funding,” she said during a school board meeting Tuesday. “So you will not see the school supply list handed out this year.”

Secondary level students have no single school supply list because all students have unique schedules, but the district will provide $200 to every teacher to help with instruction, Molinar said.

The effort will cost about $4.5 million. The district has received more than $260 million from the latest federal relief funds that are intended to be used for tutoring, hiring, mental health resources and more.