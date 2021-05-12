New school board members in Southlake sworn in after 2 hours of audience comments

Two new school board members took the oath of office Wednesday night after more than two hours of comments from people welcoming them as well as from those who want assurance that all students will be protected from bullying and racism.

Hannah Smith and Cameron Bryan were sworn in after each receiving about 70 percent of the votes in the May 1 election.

Before Smith and Bryan were sworn in, people who spoke praised the new board members for their integrity while others spoke out of concern for students who were bullied because of their race and religion.

“While your work has just begun, you can be sure there is an outpouring of support for you in Southlake and beyond,” said Shawn Stapleton.

Another parent, Chuck Taggart, said, “It does not matter to me what your political platform is. Please give them a chance to represent this town,” he said.

Concerns about bullying, racism

But other parents who spoke called on Smith and Bryan to protect all the students and also read testimonials from current and former students who were bullied and harassed.

Another parent, Virginia Hinkle said the community needs to come together and present an example of integrity.

Hinkle said she doesn’t believe a proposed cultural competence plan should be implemented, but she is worried about the students who came forward.

“Are the schools investigating these situations? We have a strong Code of Conduct, but there seems to be a disconnect regarding reporting incidents. Can we have training for teachers?” she said.

Ed Hernandez, who ran against Smith, said “It is time to bring the community together for open, honest communication”.

What’s next for the school board?

When it was time to reorganize the board officers, which is done after each election, Michelle Moore and Eric Lannen were nominated for board president. The vote was gridlocked with a tie as Moore and Lannen each received three votes in favor, three against and one abstention.

The vote for board president was in limbo when the board went into an executive session for about an hour and a half to discuss qualifications for the office.

When they reconvened, Moore and Lannen were nominated again. Moore got two votes in favor, two against and two abstentions while Lannen received three in favor, three against and one abstention.

The school district’s attorney said More will remain board president.

Lannen was elected vice president and Smith was elected to the secretary’s position on a 7-0 vote.

This year’s school board election was filled with controversy over differing views of how racism and bullying should be addressed in the school district.

Last August, the board voted to receive a Cultural Competence Action Plan to address students’ concerns over incidents of bullying and racism in the school district.

However, a vocal group of parents criticized the plan for including “leftist” teaching that went against their Christian values their children were learning at home.

They formed the Southlake Families PAC, and a parent sued the school district over the plan.

Earlier this spring, board president Michelle Moore and vice President Todd Carlton were indicted on charges that they violated the Texas Open Meetings Act by sending text messages about the diversity plan outside of a called meeting.