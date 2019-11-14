UNT students plan sit-in at Board of Regents meeting following attorney’s use of n-word

University of North Texas students are planning a sit-in at a UNT System Board of Regents meeting Thursday in the wake of a former staff member saying the n-word during a campus event. They plan to urge the adoption of a list of demands. Courtesy

University of North Texas students are planning a sit-in at a UNT System Board of Regents meeting Thursday afternoon in the wake of a former staff member saying the n-word last week during a campus event.

UNT System Assistant General Counsel Caitlin Sewell submitted her resignation Friday morning, hours after the “When Hate Comes to Campus” panel discussion. The UNT Student Government Association shared a list of demands that same day to make the school more inclusive, including implementing racial awareness curriculum and hiring more people of color.

The group is asking students at the Denton college to show up to the Board of Regents meeting Thursday afternoon to persuade the board to meet the demands, according to a press release from the SGA.

“We are once again calling for action — action from the UNT student body,” the SGA wrote in the press release. “We are calling on students to wear black and assemble in the Org Space, Union 340, at 1:00 PM. We will then proceed to walk to Union 333 to sit-in on the meeting at 1:15 PM.”

The SGA is organizing the sit-in in conjunction with the UNT Black Student Union and the UNT chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, according to the release.

After the meeting Thursday, the release states, SGA President Yolian Ogbu and leaders within the Black Student Coalition will speak before the Board of Regents. They will outline the plan for improving the black student experience, which “intertwines with agenda item #22 in regards to approving the increase in Student Services Fees,” according to the release.

“We believe these demands, when enacted, will help to achieve a truly welcoming climate at UNT where diversity is embraced and supported; and all students can succeed, be valued, and work as a community,” the SGA said in the release.

Sewell was speaking about the First Amendment last Thursday night when — apparently trying to make a point about how the amendment can protect offensive language — she said the n-word. Ogbu tweeted a recording of the remarks and students began calling for Sewell’s termination on social media.

On Friday, UNT System Chancellor Lesa Roe and UNT President Neal Smatresk shared a message saying Sewell had resigned and the school would foster a dialogue on diversity at UNT “in the coming days and weeks.”

The SGA’s list of demands includes five points:

The UNT System needs to create comprehensive racial awareness and inclusion curriculum and make it mandatory for all faculty, staff and administration. The curriculum needs to be overseen by a board of students, staff and faculty of color.

UNT needs to implement a cultural competency course mandatory for all freshmen.

UNT needs to draft an outline to address diversity and inclusion practices in the strategic plan.

By the 2021-2022 school year, UNT needs to increase the percentage of faculty and staff who are black, brown or another marginalized identity to match the demographics of the student body.

UNT needs to set aside financial resources for the expansion of the multicultural center and the Division of Equity and Diversity.

Racial tensions have been exposed at many colleges across the country, and UNT isn’t immune to this issue, the SGA said in the release. The future of UNT, according to the release, depends on actions taken by the Board of Regents and all UNT leadership.

The SGA said it wants to send the message that “students are watching.”