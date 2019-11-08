UNT legal counsel under fire for saying n-word at ‘When Hate Comes to Campus’ event

UNT System Assistant General Counsel Caitlin Sewell was speaking about the First Amendment during an event Thursday night when she said the n-word. The UNT president condemned the language as students have called for her termination. Courtesy

The University of North Texas is facing calls to fire a staff member of the UNT System’s Office of General Counsel after she said the n-word during an on-campus panel discussion called “When Hate Comes to Campus.”

North Texas Daily, the UNT student newspaper, reported UNT System Assistant General Counsel Caitlin Sewell was speaking in front of a crowd Thursday night about the First Amendment’s protection of offensive language when she used the racist slur. Yolian Ogbu, the president of the UNT Student Government Association, tweeted the audio.

“Um, you know, ‘You’re just a dumb (expletive) and I hate you.’ That alone, that’s protected speech,” Sewell can be heard saying in the recording.

Later in her remarks, she censored herself by saying “f-word” instead of cursing, SGA Senator Daniel Ojo told the North Texas Daily.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A large group of students including Ogbu have taken to social media to call for Sewell’s immediate termination.

UNT President Neal Smatresk addressed the incident in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday night, writing “a member of the UNT System legal staff used a racial epithet that was not reflective of the values of our university community.”

“While the individual was trying to make a point about First Amendment speech,” he said, “this language is never condoned in our community which prides itself on our diversity and caring nature.”

Response to the "When Hate Comes to Campus" panel discussion tonight: pic.twitter.com/Iy26g4JQE5 — Neal Smatresk (@UNTPrez) November 8, 2019

UNT didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Sewell’s remarks and how the school is responding.

The incident, coming during an event focusing on hate on campus, shocked students at the university in Denton and left many asking on social media what more can be done to make students of color feel protected and heard.

In an audio clip tweeted by a UNT journalism student, students can be heard shouting at the professor, with one student saying, “It was unnecessary and it was cruel and you know that.”

She says in the clip “I apologize” and “I wish I had censored that word — it came out without thought.”

The UNT SGA said on Twitter on Thursday night, in response to Smatresk’s statement, “This is unacceptable. Action must be taken.”

At the end of the event, Ogbu told the students in attendance they could fill out cards to air their concerns, North Texas Daily reported. She then said to Sewell, according to the paper, that “I hope you can acknowledge that you’re a racist.”

Yes. I’m glad we recognize that using racial epithets are wrong but what’s next? How will we support our minority students moving forward and what will you do to ensure minority students are protected and incidents like this don’t occur again? https://t.co/CCM8tGSAJf — daniel (@obnoxious_boy) November 8, 2019

Dean of Students Moe McGuinness appeared to defend and comfort Sewell following her remarks, senior Katlyn Benedict told the North Texas Daily. McGuinness reportedly later told students she was sorry and the students are the reason she does her job.

The UNT SGA said on Twitter late Thursday it would be releasing a detailed statement with a list of demands Friday morning. It wasn’t available as of 9:30 a.m.

A general student body meeting hosted by the student association is set for Thursday.

Sewell joined the UNT Office of General Counsel in May 2017 as an assistant general counsel, according to the UNT system website. She reportedly worked at the Houston law firm Rogers, Morris & Grover, L.L.P., representing school districts and other educational institutions, and before then was an assistant district attorney in Midland County.