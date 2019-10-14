Fort Worth teacher appeals firing for reporting ‘illegal students’ to President Trump

SHARE COPY LINK

The Fort Worth teacher who asked President Donald Trump on Twitter to crack down on “illegal students from Mexico” at Carter-Riverside High School — and, as a result, was fired — is still fighting to get her job back.

Fort Worth school officials last month voted to terminate their contract with Georgia Clark, the English teacher who tweeted Trump, following months of legal and administrative hearings.

Clark, who most recently taught at Carter-Riverside, has appealed that decision to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, TEA spokesman Jacob Kobersky said Monday.

Morath is expected to make a decision in the case no later than Nov. 23.

This is the latest development regarding Clark, whose tweets against immigrant students at a mostly Hispanic school campus ignited a national backlash. She has told school officials she thought her tweets were private messages to the president, not public posts.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” one of the posts linked to her account stated. “Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.”

Neither Brandon Y. Brim, Clark’s attorney, nor Jacinto “Cinto” Ramos Jr., president of the school board, immediately responded to requests for comment Monday.

Clark was put on administrative leave in May after the school district was alerted to her Twitter posts to Trump.

By June, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner recommended Clark be terminated for using racially insensitive language and abusing social media. The Fort Worth school board unanimously supported that decision.

An independent hearing examiner in August recommended that the Fort Worth school board reinstate Clark, saying that her job termination “is not justified.”

The school board last month rejected that recommendation last month and instead upheld an earlier decision to terminate Clark’s continuing teacher contract for good cause under Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code.

“We made a decision today to uphold the recommendation from the superintendent and administration,” Ramos said after the vote was taken. “We felt there was good cause to terminate the contract of Ms. Georgia Clark.”