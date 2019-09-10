This North Texas school got an unexpected visit from a famous singer, actress

Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Visit to Texas School Selena Gomez surprised students at Danny Jones Middle School. The actress stopped at her former Mansfield school while filming a documentary about her childhood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Selena Gomez surprised students at Danny Jones Middle School. The actress stopped at her former Mansfield school while filming a documentary about her childhood.

Visiting Mansfield’s Danny Jones Middle School was on one famous former student’s to-do list on Monday.

Guess who?

Selena Gomez made a surprise stop at her former school while in North Texas filming a documentary about her childhood and hometown memories. The visit was recorded in a school district video and press release.

“This trip, I wanted to take my best friend Courtney and also some of my people from my label just to show them where I grew up and how proud I am of where I’m from,” Gomez said in the video. “Some of my teachers, I got to see again, and they were part of my life for so long.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The actress grew famous while working on Disney projects. Her credits includes “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “Ramona & Beezus.” She’s also a pop star known for numerous songs, including. “Same Old Love.”

Gomez attended the Danny Jones Middle School as a seventh-grader.

The Grand Prairie native offered students a few words of advice about education and life: “I wasn’t a straight-A student by all means, but I think it’s really important, and I think it’s also important to be kind to someone.”

Gomez said in a press release that students should focus on school work and know “that anything is possible for them.”

SHARE COPY LINK A few days before Christmas 2017, Selena Gomez stopped by Uncle Julio's in Fort Worth, Texas. The pop singer must be a fan of the restaurant, because she was also spotted there in February 2016 taking photos with her fans.