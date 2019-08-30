Education

An unexpected guest slithers in to the Fort Worth school board room

Snake found in FWISD conference room

Employees discovered a rat snake in a conference room used by Fort Worth school district employees and the school board for meetings. The snake was collected by a maintenance worker and released outside. By
Fort Worth

Most visitors to the Fort Worth school district conference room check an agenda to make sure trustees are having a public meeting.

But this week an unexpected guest decided to slither into the conference room even though there wasn’t a school board meeting scheduled. On Thursday, a district employee discovered a 3 to 4 foot long snake — believed to be a rat snake — near the seats typically used by the district’s communications staff.

Yikes.

“We saw it late afternoon around 4:30,” said an employee. “But some folks from operations found its shed skin in a different room, so it seems it had been in the building for a while.”

The snake was discovered when the employee grabbed a power strip. It was sitting in a chair at first.

A maintenance worker collected the snake, which was released somewhere a distance away.

The school board conference room, at 2903 Shotts St., is where public and staff meetings are held. There was a training session taking place on Thursday when the rat snake was discovered.

