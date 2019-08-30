Education
An unexpected guest slithers in to the Fort Worth school board room
Snake found in FWISD conference room
Most visitors to the Fort Worth school district conference room check an agenda to make sure trustees are having a public meeting.
But this week an unexpected guest decided to slither into the conference room even though there wasn’t a school board meeting scheduled. On Thursday, a district employee discovered a 3 to 4 foot long snake — believed to be a rat snake — near the seats typically used by the district’s communications staff.
Yikes.
“We saw it late afternoon around 4:30,” said an employee. “But some folks from operations found its shed skin in a different room, so it seems it had been in the building for a while.”
The snake was discovered when the employee grabbed a power strip. It was sitting in a chair at first.
A maintenance worker collected the snake, which was released somewhere a distance away.
The school board conference room, at 2903 Shotts St., is where public and staff meetings are held. There was a training session taking place on Thursday when the rat snake was discovered.
