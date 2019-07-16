Grand Prairie ISD names interim superintendent

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Grand Prairie ISD has named Linda Ellis as interim superintendent after Superintendent Susan Simpson Hull died from injuries following a motorcycle crash last week.

Ellis, the deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, will fill the position until the Grand Prairie School Board launches a formal search and finds a new superintendent, according to a news release.

“We believe Ms. Ellis will preserve Dr. Hull’s vision while providing a continuity of leadership in all phases of the district,” GPISD Board of Trustees President Burke Hall said in the release. “We will begin working with Ms. Ellis immediately to ensure Grand Prairie ISD is ready for an exciting, productive school year as we welcome back over 29,000 students.”

Ellis graduated from Texas A&M University — Commerce with a master’s of education. She received her bachelor of science from Commerce as well, then known as East Texas State University.

She has served as a classroom teacher, K-12 GT facilitator, administrative intern, assistant principal for elementary and secondary schools, principal, curriculum director, executive director and assistant superintendent within the Grand Prairie ISD.

Hull, who had been superintendent of Grand Prairie ISD for 12 years, was on vacation in Arizona when she crashed and died from her injuries. She was remembered last week as a member of the education community whose impact was felt all across Texas.

Hull, 60, was also a graduate of East Texas State University. She received her PhD in educational administration from Texas A&M University.

In 2005, Hull was named Superintendent of the Year and received a Gubernatorial Appointment to the State Board of Educator Certification, where she served for two years.