HEB students finally receive IB test scores. But the mystery remains unsolved

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district has offered the International Baccalaureate program at L.D. Bell and Trinity high schools for 15 years. Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Some are calling it the case of the missing exams, and it may take Sherlock Holmes, or at least someone with an IB certificate, to solve it.

That’s because officials in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district can’t explain how students suddenly found their missing test scores.

For several days, 103 students from Hurst L.D. Bell and Euless Trinity high schools had been scrambling to figure what happened to their International Baccalaureate exams and how the missing results would affect their college plans.

The much anticipated credits and diplomas appeared to be in limbo because three sets of exams shipped on May 9 for scoring outside the United States were believed to be lost in transit, according to HEB schools.

But on Tuesday, Superintendent Steve Chapman sent a letter to families outlining some good news.

“IB results have now been posted for all subjects and diplomas awarded for both schools,” the letter states. “I want to thank students and parents for your patience and support during what I know has been a very frustrating time.”

The district didn’t have answers to what exactly happened to the exams and if IB used a “predictive” formula to assign student scores in lieu of the exams.

Chapman told parents in the letter he is still seeking answers.

Asked if the district was able to verify that IB scoring centers received the exams and if they were graded unbeknownst to others at IB, the district spokeswoman Deanne Hullender responded: “We truly have no additional information at this time.”

Hullender said IB has posted scores for missing biology and geography assessments. Earned IB diplomas have been awarded to students. This information is posted directly to individual student accounts by IB.

A query to IB’s media office for North America was not immediately answered.

The school district has offered the IB programs for 15 years. Students take part in rigorous learning through high-level courses that allow them to earn college credit. Students can also earn International Baccalaureate diplomas based on test scores. These are considered prestigious by colleges and universities around the world.

Parents had expressed concerns that the lack of scores would adversely affect the college efforts of their children.

